Location of Western Isles mass vaccination centre changed due to outbreak of Covid at hospital

A mass vaccination centre planned for the Western Isles tomorrow has moved locations due to a Covid outbreak.

The clinic was mean to be held at the Western Isles Hospital.

However, a Covid outbreak there has led to 12 people testing positive, with more than 60 self-isolating.

The majority of the cases involve hospital staff.

Due to this, the vaccination centre will now take place at the Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway.

⛔️‼️Reminder‼️⛔️Tomorrow’s COVID vaccination clinic will take place tomorrow, just in a new location!If you have an… Posted by NHS Western Isles on Friday, January 29, 2021

Those who had appointments scheduled are being contacted to inform them about the new arrangements.

A statement from NHS Western Isles read: “We would like to pay tribute and offer sincere thanks to the staff and management at the Caberfeidh Hotel for providing these premises at such short notice.

“We are extremely grateful for their support to enable this important clinic to take place.”

The Western Isles was moved up to Level 4 of coronavirus restrictions today due to a rise in cases there.