North and north-east prepares for snow and ice as weather warnings issued

The Scottish Highlands, islands and north-east have been told to brace for wintry weather, with weather warnings covering parts of the region over the next few days.

A yellow warning from the Met Office for snow and ice came into effect at midnight, covering northern parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands as well as Lewis.

It warns that there could be some travel disruption, and injuries are likely from slips on icy pavements.

That warning joins a separate one for snow and ice on Shetland and Orkney, which has been in effect since 3pm on January 30.

Both weather warnings will come to an end at 12pm today.

Another Met Office warning has also been issued beginning at 10pm tonight, covering much of southern Aberdeenshire and the far south of the Highlands.

It also stretches across most of central Scotland and down as far as mid-Wales.

The meteorological body says snow is likely to push towards the north-east throughout tomorrow, along with a risk of widespread ice.

Power cuts may occur, air travel could be delayed or cancelled, and it is possible that some rural communities may be cut off due to the cold conditions.

That warning will come to an end at 23.59pm tomorrow night, but in its place will be a smaller warning for snow covering a similar portion of southern Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

That one will last throughout the whole day on Wednesday.

The Met Office says the snow may lead to some minor disruption to travel, particularly on routes over high ground.

Finally, a yellow weather warning for snow has been issued from midnight on Thursday until 6am on Saturday, applying to most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire away from the coasts.

The snow is forecast to be “persistent”, and may also bring disruption to travel and utilities.