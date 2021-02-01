Workers removed from BP North Sea platform after two ‘unrelated’ Covid cases on board

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a dozen workers have been removed from a North Sea installation after two separate cases of Covid-19 were detected on board.

Oil and gas giant BP’s ETAP platform, around 100 miles east of Aberdeen, is the latest offshore facility to be hit by the virus in the last few weeks.

It follows a recent spike in North Sea Covid cases, with operators Apache, Valaris, CNOOC, Ithaca and Premier Oil all affected last month.

BP has now confirmed that a member of crew on ETAP, the East Trough Area Project, was evacuated after testing positive for Covid.