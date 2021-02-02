Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
Highlands and north-east set for snow until Sunday with new weather warning

by Craig Munro
February 2, 2021, 12:27 pm Updated: February 2, 2021, 1:07 pm
A yellow weather warning for snow covering almost the whole of Scotland has been issued for this weekend.

The Met Office warning comes into effect at midnight on Friday, and applies to the entire mainland except the south-west, most of the west coast and the far north coast.

It will remain in effect until Sunday at midday.

The warning is for “prolonged periods of snow”, with the meteorological body saying the showers could result in “significant disruption”.

There is a chance that power cuts may occur, travel may be disrupted and some communities could be cut off for a few days.

North and north-east prepares for snow and ice as weather warnings issued

The latest snow warning will extend the one that covers much of the north-east, Moray, Angus and Perthshire through Wednesday and Thursday.

Another warning for snow and ice is currently in effect for most of the country south of Aviemore.

