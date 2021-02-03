Scottish Land Commission issues appeal for recruitment of talented filmmakers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Talented filmmakers are being sought by the Scottish Land Commission for the production of a series of short films.

The government agency are appealing to recruit a budding creator to produce a series of high quality films over the next two years.

The features – valued at more than £30,000 – will cover a range of stories and case studies as part of their Good Practice programme.

A budget of £20,000 is being made available for the first year of the project followed by an additional £12,000 the year after.

Emma Cooper, head of land rights and responsibilities said: “Through our Good Practice programme we are helping landowners, managers and communities put into practice the principles of the Scottish Government’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement.

“Key to this work is demonstrating the good practice that already exists and the positive benefits this brings for communities, businesses and landowners.”

Officials have now lodged a public contract to find suitable tenders for the two year project commencing from next month.

Interested parties have until noon on February 24 to register their interest.