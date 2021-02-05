Two women and a man die following three linked incidents in Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two women and a man have died following a series of incidents in Kilmarnock last night.

Crosshouse Hospital in the town was locked down last night following reports of a serious incident, with Portland Street also closed off.

Now, police have confirmed that three people have been killed.

They said a 39-year-old woman was found injured in the car park outside Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock at 7.45pm on Thursday.

She received medical care but died at the scene.

The second incident occurred 20 minutes later in the town’s Portland Street, where a 24-year-old woman was stabbed.

Emergency services attended and she was taken to Crosshouse Hospital where she later died.

A further incident, a fatal road crash, occurred on the C50, a road between the B7036 and the A76.

Emergency services attended but the 40-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that inquiries carried out so far have indicated that the incidents were linked and an investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

Officers are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “A number of locations remain cordoned off as officers continue to conduct inquiries.

“We are working to confirm the full circumstances of what has happened. If anyone has any information which could assist our inquiries, please do contact us.

“Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened. We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however, I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community.

“Officers will be on patrol and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

Local diversions are in place as a number of areas remain cordoned off in the town centre and ear on the road between the B7036 and A76.

If anyone has any information which could assist this investigation, contact police on 101.