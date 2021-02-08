Regional Breakdown: Lowest number of Covid patients in Grampian hospitals since December

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of patients in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid is at its lowest level since last year, the latest statistics from the Scottish Government show.

Currently, 66 people are being treated in the health board’s hospitals with the virus, almost exactly half the peak of 133 patients on January 16.

Of those people, six are in intensive care, the same number as was recorded on Friday and through the weekend.

Aberdeen’s cases per 100,000 population over the last seven days has been 57.3, dropping further from 79.6 last week.

Both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland reported the same number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with 51.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show there were 21 new cases in Aberdeen, 15 in Aberdeenshire and 14 in Moray. Council area numbers do not always match up exactly with those from health boards.

There are nine people in NHS Highland intensive care units with the virus, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, though the total number in hospitals appears to be showing a gradual decline with 31 patients being treated at the moment.

In the Western Isles, five new cases have been recorded, which Shetland and Orkney did not report any cases in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland as a whole, five people were reported to have died with the virus – though this figure tends to be lower on Mondays as register offices are generally closed at weekends.

There were 928 new cases of the virus reported across the country, the fourth day in a row the total has been below 1,000.

Of the 16,583 new tests that were carried out, 6.6% were positive.

In Scottish hospitals, 1,672 people with Covid are being treated, of whom 108 are in intensive care.

