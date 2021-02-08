District heating hook-up to cut school’s carbon emissions by 77%

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One of the largest secondary schools in Aberdeen has slashed its carbon footprint by more than three-quarters under a new scheme.

St Machar Academy, which boasts a roll of around 900 students, has connected to a new district heat network for its heating and hot water.

The 4,000ft connection to Tillydrone Energy Centre has been switched on by non-for-profit group Aberdeen Heat and Power.

By removing the need for direct-feed boilers and upgrading its heating controls, the school will be able to cut its carbon emissions by 77%.

The heating network already serves seven Tillydrone high-rises, a community centre, NHS facility, church and primary school.

A 650-pupil primary school, a nursery and 72 new-build council homes near Harris Drive are also due to be linked up to the scheme.

Aberdeen Heat and Power chief executive Ian Davidson said: “Adding these four substantial connections is giving us an excellent opportunity to expand our Tillydrone heating network.

“Our low carbon emission connections benefit the local environment and help meet zero carbon targets, and — for St Machar Academy in particular — bring huge benefits from using a low cost, low carbon heat source.

“The increase in revenue we receive from this expansion will, as a not-for-profit enterprise, help us hold down heating charges for our existing customers and invest in future developments.”

The city council’s education convener, John Wheeler, said: “The energy savings contribute not only to reducing energy bills at the school but also to our aim of net zero and reducing the carbon footprint as part of the city’s innovative approach as the energy capital of Europe.”