Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes can handle the strain game

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists he can handle the strain as he bids to lead the Dons to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons boss, who was given a vote of confidence by the Dons board following poor recent results on Monday, claims he has no issue in blocking out the speculation about his future.

He said: “I think you get anaesthetised to it as a manager. You just deal with what it is front of you. There was huge pressure going on to the players on Saturda,y which was unfair on them.

“My job is to try to protect the players. My job is to try to work to improve results. We had a couple of tough weeks in the last wee while, but I have said this before, you cannot always expect it to run smoothly. It is a test for everyone.

“It’s not always been plain sailing in my time here. We have the benefit of knowing we can get through tough situations.”

Asked whether the speculation had affected him prior to the board’s backing on Monday, McInnes said: “I am actually all right with it. I am OK. I am just concerned that my team make a better fist of it and try to be more relaxed and get on with the job in hand, which is winning games. That’s my concern and my staff’s concern.”

It is clear protecting the players is uppermost in the manager’s thoughts and he maintains shielding his squad from the noise is vital.

© SNS Group

He said: “The best part of the week for me is always 3pm on Saturday and it must always be that for the players.

“They must always go on to the park looking forward to the game every Saturday and be ready to go and get three points and get moving again.

“For me, it is all you do Monday to Friday – make the players feel important and feel good about themselves, tactically, technically and physically. Make sure they are in a good place.

“Make sure they are concentrating on what is important. That is all I am concentrating on – trying to win games.”

Following defeats by Livingston and Hibs, the Dons welcome St Mirren to Pittodrie today aiming to steady the ship and pick up a second win in nine league matches.

Despite Hibs having opened up a five-point lead on the Dons, McInnes remains convinced his squad can pip Jack Ross’ side.

He said: “I think third is still in our grasp. Normally post-split sorts a lot of it out anyway. A lot of the time you are touch tight with teams around you going into that spell and those last run of games are normally where things are decided.

“We have got Livingston to play, Hibs to play again and Celtic plenty of times. There are key games to come. Then there is this weekend where we are up against a team in good form. St Mirren are bursting to be a top six team and there are other teams who are fighting against relegation.”