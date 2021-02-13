Entertainment legend Sydney Devine dies aged 81

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sydney Devine, who charmed generations of Scots with his music, has died at the age of 81.

His death was announced on Facebook by Iain Gordon, the general manager of the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow, where the singing star performed many times.

He wrote: “I have worked with Sydney and the band since 1976 and have to say, I have never seen a bad performance, he was the ultimate showman and performer.

“That is truly hard to find in this business.

“Syd always took time for everyone, fans, staff and other performers.”

He added: “Generations of families have grown up with Sydney, playing his music and passing it down through the generations.”

Tributes have been paid by many, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wrote on Twitter that she was among those for whom Devine’s name was “synonymous with Scottish entertainment”.

So sad. For Scots of a certain vintage

– which definitely includes me – the name Sydney Devine was once synonymous with Scottish entertainment. A true legend. My condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/pjJm2g2MtO — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 13, 2021

The singer was probably best known for his rendition of Tiny Bubbles, and he was awarded an MBE in 2010.

The Scottish Sun had recently reported he was fighting an unknown illness in hospital.