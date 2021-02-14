Glencoe Massacre: Scaled-back ceremony to mark 17th century tragedy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A scaled-back ceremony was held at the weekend to remember the victims of the Glencoe Massacre.

The annual event underwent some changes due to Covid regulations, with only a few people in attendance.

Without the usual church service, march through the village, lament on the pipes or clan representatives from across the world, two wreaths were laid at the monument by Ros MacDonald and George Roy on behalf of the Glencoe Heritage Trust and Clan MacDonald.

In place of a religious service and hymns, a brief passage known locally as the “Psalm of James of the Glen” was read by trust member George Grant.

The psalm calls for people to stand up to their oppressors.

Ms MacDonald explained how the minimal approach mirrored the earliest form of the tributes.

She said: “The ceremony is the closest to when it was first started in 1935 by Angus MacDonald of Glencoe, when he stood by himself to lay a wreath.

“This small ceremony is actually quite a tribute to him and is very different to what usually happens, when the monument is surrounded by people from across the world.

“The main thing we all remember today is the act so cruelly carried out 329 years ago today, and ensure that it still lives on in history and the minds of people.”

An estimated 30 members and associates of Clan MacDonald of Glencoe were killed by government forces on February 13, 1692, allegedly for failing to pledge allegiance to the new monarchs, William II and III and Mary II