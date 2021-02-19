Plans submitted for 15-turbine wind farm in Sutherland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Plans have been submitted for a 15-turbine wind farm in Sutherland following a number of design changes.

Renewable energy company RES is seeking consent from the Scottish Government for its Kintradwell Wind Farm about five miles north of Brora.

The firm originally planned 22 turbines but scaled it back in response to local feedback and site survey work which it says has reduced visibility of the proposed development.

RES said the wind farm proposals would generate about £4 million of economic benefit to the area from jobs and use of local services.

It has previously announced an agreement with Brora-based civil construction firm Edward Mackay Contractors which will have first refusal on the civil construction work for the wind farm if it receives consent. RES would also support a local apprentice through the firm.

RES project manager Paula Bachelor said: “Our partnership with Edward Mackay Contractors demonstrates that we have listened to the feedback from the community about the importance of local jobs in the area.

“They employ around 100 staff from the local area – including villages such as Brora, Golspie and Helmsdale – and this project could make a real difference to their firm and local people.”

RES said Kintradwell would be capable of generating enough renewable electricity for around 70,000 homes.