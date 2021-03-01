Prince Philip transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital as doctors continue treatment for infection

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.
“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”
