Babcock agrees sale of Aberdeen-headquartered helicopter business to CHC

Babcock helicopters has conditionally agreed the sale of its oil and gas aviation business to rival CHC.
The Aberdeen-headquartered firm employs more than 500 people and operates around 30 helicopters across locations in the UK, Denmark and Australia.
Babcock said the deal is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year, subject to third party conditions.
