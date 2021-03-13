Muir of Ord Square: Focal point to get £190,000 facelift

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Muir of Ord village square is to have a £190,000 facelift after a successful bid into the Scottish Government’s town centre regeneration fund.

Muir of Ord Community Council spearheaded the bid, which will see its square repaved and parking reconfigured to allow for community space at the back.

Chairwoman Frances MacGruer said the square is tired and a lot of residents wanted to see it brightened up.

The preferred design was created in response to a community survey which was split on the amount of car parking to be included.

Mrs MacGruer said: “We felt looking to the future it wouldn’t be fair to take away the car parking completely as post-Covid we hope to see more activity in the high street, although we’ve just lost our grocery shop and other buildings are empty.

“The completed project will give us an upgraded public space which will also double up as a car park, which historically has been well used for this purpose.

“So we look forward to this space being used for small and large gatherings, our annual gala, Christmas carol service, markets, craft fairs and more, well into the future.”

The current car park will have one extra space, and be moved towards the main road by about 3ft, allowing more space at the back.

Some trees will have to be moved, along with a raised flower bed which will be relocated nearer the war memorial.

The community council has asked Highland Council to deliver the project to maximise the benefit from the available funds, and it is expected a contract will be awarded by the end of this month.

The tender will include a range of options so that the cost of various elements can be established and the community council can make a decision on the final scope of the project to be delivered.

Mrs MacGruer said: “The community council has agreed with Highland Council that any materials being removed from the square will be re-used in other parts of the village.”

Colin Howell, Highland Council’s head of infrastructure said: “My design team has worked closely with the community council, and we have provided options and technical expertise to allow both the design and delivery of this project.

“We await the tenders being returned and this will allow a decision to be taken on what is to be delivered using the available town centre funding award.”