Inverness man jailed for hurling clock at 86-year-old mum’s head after she poured his whisky away

A 57-year-old man threw a clock at his elderly mother’s head because she poured his whisky into a bin.

Joseph Shields committed the offence just five days after he was ordered at Inverness Sheriff Court to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work for a similar crime.

He had previously admitted throwing a glass chopping board and overturning a coffee table in front of the 86-year-old woman in their home in the city’s Carnarc Crescent on October 26.

He again appeared before Sheriff Sara Matheson by video link today.

Shields this time pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless conduct in the family home on October 31.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that Shields was drunk and had been asked to carry bedding upstairs to make his mother’s bed.

Mr Morton said: “He refused. He had been drinking from a half bottle of whisky which had been bought by his mother, so she poured the small amount that was left into a bin.

“In a fit of rage, he threw a clock which struck his mother on the head.”

Mrs Shields needed hospital treatment and her wound was glued.

Sheriff Matheson said: “You need to get your drinking under control, This was your 86-year-old mother.”

She sentenced him to nine months in jail, backdated to November 2 when he was remanded.

Defence solicitor Neil Wilson said his client had a problem with alcohol.

He admitted his client “demonstrated the behaviour of a petulant child – throwing the toy out of the pram because his mother had thrown the remainder of his whisky away”.