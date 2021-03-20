Man taken to hospital following incident in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Perth.

Ambulance, police and the fire service attended at the city’s South William Street on Saturday to assist a man who had become trapped.

The street was cordoned off as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to South William Street, Perth, at around 11.25am on Saturday March 20 following a road traffic incident.

“One man was taken to hospital and inquiries are continuing into the incident.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that two appliances were sent to the scene after receiving a call at 11.07am.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.