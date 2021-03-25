Regional breakdown: Grampian records further jump in Covid cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

NHS Grampian has recorded its highest figure for more than a month with 56 new cases, exactly half of which were in the Aberdeen City area.

There were 17 new coronavirus cases in Aberdeenshire, and 11 recorded in Moray, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

That is the highest daily total since February 13, when 57 new cases were reported.

Scotland has recorded its highest daily increase in Covid cases for a month – though hospitalisations and deaths are still trending down.

There were 701 new reported cases of the virus across the country, the most since February 25.

The downward trend in hospitalisations with the virus in the NHS Grampian area has also been interrupted, with 18 patients being treated yesterday.

This time last week, the figure was 11 patients.

In NHS Highland hospitals, 10 people with coronavirus were being treated, which is one more than yesterday.

Across the Highland health board region, 12 new Covid cases were recorded.

A single case was reported on Shetland in the past 24 hours, while the Western Isles and Orkney did not record any.

On a national scale, the most recent test positivity rate was just 2.4% – the lowest it has been since October 18.

There were 310 people with the virus being treated in Scottish hospitals yesterday, which is 11 fewer than yesterday, and 32 of them were in intensive care, an increase of one.

Across the country, 10 more people died with the virus in eight different local authority areas.

Scotland set another new record for second vaccine doses, with 13,984 people receiving theirs in the last 24 hours.

That means the number of people who have received both doses of the vaccine in Scotland has broken 250,000.

A total of 263,236 people have now been given their second dose, while 2,285,711 have received their first.

Read more