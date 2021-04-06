Coronavirus in Scotland: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to deliver update, but where and when?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update the nation today on the relaxation of further restrictions in Scotland.

It is anticipated that Ms Sturgeon will confirm that more pupils across Scotland can return to the classroom following the Easter break.

Currently, the majority of primary-aged children have returned to learning facilities, however, their more senior peers are expected to also return on a full-time basis.

Where can I watch?

The address will be streamed live through Scottish Government social media accounts, as well as being broadcast live on the BBC.

When?

The update is scheduled for 12noon.

What will change?

Secondary pupils are expected to be permitted to return to the classroom from April 12 on a full-time basis following a period of phased learning.

Pupils will have to maintain “strict two-metre physical distancing” with schools urged to consider how they can strengthen mitigation measures such as ventilation and the use of outdoor learning.

Attendance in schools will include teaching and non-teaching staff who, in the judgement of the local authority and schools, are required to attend in person.

The Scottish Government say this could include student teachers undertaking placement practice, and possibly Higher Education Institution (HEI) tutors observing their practice.

When can we expect further relaxation?

The Stay at Home guidance was lifted last Friday and replaced with advice to Stay Local, with more parts of the economy opening from yesterday.

Further easing of restrictions are anticipated in the coming weeks, however, the next major date for change is April 26.