First Moderna vaccines rolled out to members of public in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scots have welcomed being among the first in the country to receive the new Moderna vaccine against coronavirus.

The vaccine was only delivered to Scotland at the start of the week with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) becoming the first health board north of the border to roll out the first doses.

People who visited the vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow today were given Moderna, including Alistair McMaster.

The 55-year-old, whose mother received AstraZeneca, said: “It was fine, easy, no pain or anything.

“I asked what one it was and (the nurse) said it was the new one just tried out today for the first time – so a wee bit of a surprise, but worth a try.”

Sam Ferguson and Heather McGregor were also both surprised to find out they were also among the first.

Mr Ferguson, 52, said he had been talking to workmates who “were not sure” about AstraZeneca, admitting recent news “puts a doubt in your mind”.

As the new vaccine was given to people across the UK, it emerged those aged 18 to 29 will be offered Moderna, Pfizer or other jabs instead of AstraZeneca over a possible link with “extremely rare” blood clots.

Ms McGregor, 53, added: “Like everybody else, you want the safest one out there.

“The Moderna one from what I’ve heard is probably the better one out of the two. Better being safe than sorry.”

‘Another milestone’

The concert venue formed part of the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, which closed at the end of March having opened in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) last year.

Vaccinations continued there until April 3 before moving to the Hydro on Tuesday in partnership with other NHS boards, running daily clinics for members of the public and with the ability to administer up to 10,000 jabs per day.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHSGGC director of public health, said: “This is another milestone for our Covid vaccination programme.

“Our vaccinators have been working tirelessly to ensure that our staff and members of the public can receive their vaccination swiftly and safely.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to add this third vaccine to our vaccination programme and we look forward to welcoming more members of the public to The Hydro to receive their vaccination in the weeks to come.”