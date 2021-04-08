ScotRail ticket examiners back strikes on top of industrial action by conductors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ScotRail has been embroiled in more industrial action after ticket examiners voted in favour of strikes in the middle of walkouts being staged by train conductors.

Members of the RMT trade union voted 238 to 44 in favour of strike action and 254 over 28 for industrial action short of a strike.

The RMT said the ballot was carried out over a dispute around “equality and justice ‎over enhanced payments for rest day working”, with the result now to be considered by the union’s executive.

It is not yet known whether any action will take place on the same days as strikes being carried out by conductors.

Among the services on key routes that will be cancelled as a result of the conductor action over the next four Sundays are Aberdeen to Glasgow and Edinburgh, Inverurie and Inverness, and Perth and Dundee.

Services from Inverness to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, and to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick, will also be affected.

ScotRail claims conductors are trying to force an increase in overtime payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rail firm is now awaiting further information from RMT over the outcome of the ticket examiner vote and its potential impact on train services.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “I’m disappointed the RMT’s ticket examiner members have voted for strike action when we are in the midst of the pandemic.

“When we are on the cusp of safely welcoming customers back on to Scotland’s Railway as lockdown restrictions ease, strike action over increased overtime payments is completely wrong for staff and customers.

“We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on customers, particularly those key workers who are reliant on our services, but services may have to be cancelled.

“ScotRail is currently facing the most significant crisis in its history.

“At a time when we need everyone to work together to rebuild and create a more sustainable railway for the future, the actions of the RMT bosses are reckless.”

The conductor action is taking place over six consecutive Sundays, with this weekend marking the third.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Our ticket examiners have now joined our conductor members in this fight for equality with other ScotRail grades over enhanced payments and it’s now time for Abellio to get out of their bunker and do the right thing by their staff.

“The political leadership in Scotland can no longer sit on the fence and ignore these disputes in their back yard.

“It’s time for serious talks, a serious approach to workplace fairness and justice and a serious solution to ‎be reached.”

Other services on key routes will be cancelled as a result of the conductor action over the next four Sundays include:

Edinburgh: Inverness/Aberdeen, Inverkeithing/Glenrothes/Kirkcaldy/Perth/Dundee, Stirling/Dunblane, Tweedbank, North Berwick, Glasgow Central via Shotts.

Glasgow: Edinburgh via Falkirk High, Anniesland, Stirling/Alloa/Dunblane/Perth/Dundee, Inverness/Aberdeen, Cumbernauld, Alloa, Barrhead/Kilmarnock/Dumfries/Carlisle, Stranraer, Crainlarich/Oban/Fort William/Mallaig.