First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Prince Philip who has died aged 99.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “saddened” by the death of the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away this morning at the Windsor Castle.

She issued a statement saying: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and their grief is shared by people across the country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh had deep and longstanding ties to Scotland, attending school here at Gordonstoun and regularly holidaying at Balmoral Castle.

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

She added: “From his patronage of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as Chancellor for over fifty years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip’s long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people.

“Online Books of Condolence will open in the coming days to allow people to pay their respects.”

Ms Sturgeon also urged those wishing to pay their respects not to gather outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse or Balmoral Castle.

She said: “In line with current restrictions, the Royal Household has requested that members of the public do not leave floral tributes or gather at the Palace of Holyroodhouse or Balmoral Castle at this time.”

Ms Sturgeon was joined in her tributes to the Prince by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar who said his thoughts were with the “Entire Royal Family”.

Scotland is today mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh – a dedicated public servant. My thoughts are with the entire Royal Family and Her Majesty The Queen, following the death of her beloved husband. On behalf of the Scottish Labour Party, I offer our deepest sympathies. — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) April 9, 2021

Mr Sarwar said: “Scotland is today mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh – a dedicated public servant.

“My thoughts are with the entire Royal Family and Her Majesty The Queen, following the death of her beloved husband.

“On behalf of the Scottish Labour Party, I offer our deepest sympathies.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross offered his condolences to the Royal family.

He said: “In the middle of a political campaign, this is a reminder of what’s most important in life.

“We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country.

“My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family.”

Speaking outside Downing Street earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he received the news of the duke’s death “with great sadness”.

He said: “It is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today, because they have lost not just a much loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and in recent years, great grandfather.

“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.”