Scotland’s political leaders go head-to-head, but when is it and where can I watch?

by Chris MacLennan
April 13, 2021, 5:51 pm Updated: April 13, 2021, 5:55 pm
The heads of each of Scotland’s main political parties will take place in a televised debate this evening, but when is it and where can I watch?

When?

The debate is being hosted by STV and will be presented by political editor Colin Mackay.

It is due to last for around ninety minutes and is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

Where can I watch?

The debate will be shown on STV and will be available on the STV Player.

Who is taking part?

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservatives leader, Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour and Nicola Sturgeon, the head of the Scottish National Party are all taking part.

The debate is anticipated to begin with opening statements from each party leader before being followed by an initial discussion and cross-examination between the leaders.

Each leader will also be granted the opportunity to deliver a closing statement.

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond and All for Unity lead candidate George Galloway were not invited to participate by STV.

How can I keep up to date?

The Press and Journal and Evening Express joint blog will bring you all the key points.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on April 13

