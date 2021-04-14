Early morning home blaze shuts Inverness city centre road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An early morning blaze in Inverness city centre has closed a street.

Emergency services were called to Queensgate at about 2.26am following reports of a fire at a property there.

Three fire appliances attended the incident to help extinguish the blaze.

The road was closed off by police to allow the firefighters to do their job.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area at the moment.

Firefighters used a main jet and a hose-reel jet as they battled the flames.

The stop message has been received but the fire crews remain on-scene making the area safe.

More to follow.