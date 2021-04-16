Barnardo’s Scotland: Charity shop to begin accepting donations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A charity shop is accepting donations from next week as it prepares to reopen later this month.

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease Barnardo’s Scotland is looking forward to welcoming customers back into its stores.

The charity has announced that they will begin accepting donations from Monday, April 19. They stress that donations should be delivered during opening hours and not left at the door.

There is no need to call ahead and they are mostly looking for spring and summer clothing.

During lockdown the charity received donations of new stock from high street retailers and brands who were also closed. They will also be holding a 50% sale on all autumn and winter stock when they reopen.

Money raised by Barnardo’s Scotland goes directly towards community-based services, supporting young children, young people and their families in the local area.