Prince Philip’s Funeral: What will happen, who will attend and where you can watch

A ceremonial funeral for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will take place today but what will happen and where can you watch?
Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 mourners are allowed to attend the service in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Where can you watch?
The service will begin at 3pm and is to be broadcast by the BBC, STV and Sky.
Coverage prior to the funeral will begin at 12.40pm on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with a shortened re-run lasting one hour scheduled for 8.10pm.
STV’s coverage begins at 1.15pm with Sky One’s broadcast starting at 2.45pm.
The events leading up to the service and the funeral itself will also be broadcast over the airways via BBC Radio Scotland from 2pm.
Social distancing in place
Attendees will be required to wear face coverings with social distancing in place.
The Grenadier Guards will lead the procession to St George’s Chapel followed by a party of high ranking military figures.
The Duke’s four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – will all walk behind the Duke’s coffin, alongside Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son.
Prince Philip’s coffin is being carried in a specially modified Land Rover designed by the Duke.
The Queen will travel in a vehicle behind the procession before entering the chapel via a side door where she will take up her place in the congregation alone.
The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, before he will deliver the commendation as the coffin is lowered into the royal vault.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will give the blessing.
A small choir of four people will also be in attendance to sing music chosen by the Duke.
The full list of attendees
- The Queen
2. The Prince of Wales
3. The Duchess of Cornwall
4. The Duke of Cambridge
5. The Duchess of Cambridge
6. The Duke of Sussex
7. The Duke of York
8. Princess Beatrice
9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Princess Eugenie
11. Jack Brooksbank
12. The Earl of Wessex
13. The Countess of Wessex
14. Lady Louise Windsor
15. Viscount Severn
16. The Princess Royal
17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
18. Peter Phillips
19. Zara Phillips
20. Mike Tindall
21. Earl of Snowdon
22. Lady Sarah Chatto
23. Daniel Chatto
24. Duke of Gloucester
25. Duke of Kent
26. Princess Alexandra
27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
The Queen is said to have face some “very difficult” decisions in determining which mourners can attend from the 800 originally planned.
Her Royal Highness has said that she wanted all branches of the Duke’s family to be represented when whittling down the list to the final 30.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe