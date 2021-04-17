In Pictures: The Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremonial funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Windsor was centre stage today as the nation watched the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, wore a face mask as she led 30 mourners under limits required by current coronavirus laws.

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was decorated with the Duke of Edinburgh’s insignia reflecting his many roles in public life and his connections with many nations with his coffin due to be brought there in a customised Land Rover he helped design.

The procession set off with the coffin followed by senior royals led by the Prince of Wales and Princess Royal.

Every minute of the procession, which lasted eight minutes, a gun was fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

Also in the procession was the Earl of Wessex, Duke of York, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Duke of Cambridge, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence and the Earl of Snowdon.

Crowds of royal supporters were nowhere to be seen in Windsor despite the sunshine, and a large police presence was put in place in the event people would gather.

However, the public largely stayed away ahead of the funeral.

Road signs in the area warned: “Avoid all non-essential travel and do not gather at royal residences.”

A few members of the public visited briefly to lay flowers.