Regional breakdown: 70 Covid cases in north and north-east over last three days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There have been 70 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the north and north-east over the last three days, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

NHS Grampian reported 23 cases on Saturday, 18 on Sunday and 18 again today, adding up to a total of 59.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland reported five on Saturday, two on Sunday and four today for a total of 11 – reflecting consistent low figures in the region, with no more than 13 new cases recorded in a single day for the last month.

The Scottish Government recently changed the way it reports coronavirus statistics, with weekend figures now released on Mondays.

Yesterday, there were six people being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid.

For disclosure reasons, the official statistics do not report hospital figures lower than five.

The number of patients in NHS Highland hospitals with coronavirus dipped below five on April 7, and has not risen above that number since.

No new cases have been recorded on Shetland since April 13, on the Western Isles since March 22, or on Orkney since March 21.

Across Scotland, 232 new cases of Covid were recorded, with most of them in three health board areas: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

Of all the tests that were carried out in the last 24 hours and reported results, 2.5% were positive.

There are 104 people across Scotland in hospital with Covid and 14 people being treated in intensive care.

No Scottish health boards have more than five Covid patients in their intensive care units.

On Saturday, two new deaths of people with coronavirus were recorded in Scotland, with none recorded yesterday or today – though the country’s register offices tend to be closed at weekends.

Also on Saturday, Scotland reached the landmark of more than 50% of the population receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of today, 2,747,694 people have been given their first dose, while 757,115 – almost 14% of the population – have received their second.

Read more here

Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics

Plea for more people to get asymptomatic Covid tests amid warning spikes would put reopening at risk