Popular Highland theme park to reopen to visitors later this month

A popular theme park in the Highlands has announced it will finally reopen to visitors following months of closure due to Covid.

Landmark Forest Adventure Park, in Carrbridge, will welcome customers back from next Monday as the lockdown restrictions are eased across Scotland.

However, the attraction warned visitors that the famous water slides and forest rollercoaster would remain closed, in line with advice from the Scottish Government.

From next Monday (April 26) people around Scotland can expect a “significant reopening of the economy and society” as the vaccine programme remains on course.

All visitor attractions will be allowed to open, including indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries, but people must book in advance.

Sharing the update online, the park said: “We’re delighted to announce that we will be re-opening the park from Monday 26th of April.

“Unfortunately, the roller-coaster and water slides are not permitted to open yet, so we have reflected this in our ticket prices.”

Visitors are being asked to book tickets, which are being offered for a discounted price, in advance on the park’s website.

The company added: “In order to help us manage capacities (and minimize touchpoints) all tickets will need to be booked online in advance.

“All tickets will need to be date specific and non-transferrable. Season Ticket holders and those with other types of pre-paid tickets are also required to book a free ticket when they wish to visit.

“Tickets will only be available for the next 14 days on a rolling basis. IE – people will only be able to book a visit for a day within the next two weeks.”

In December, before the latest strict lockdown came into force, the business announced a temporary closure due to “unprecedently low” visitor numbers.

The park usually closes some main attractions from November, but tends to remain open throughout the winter with reduced ticket prices.