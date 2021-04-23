Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former footballer Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Greater Manchester Police said Giggs was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm against a woman in her 30s and the common assault of a woman in her 20s.

Both assault charges relate to an incident on November 1 last year, which is understood to have happened at Giggs’ home in Worsley near Salford. The older woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Giggs has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance.

In a statement he said he was innocent of the charges and looked forward to clearing his name.

“I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations,” Giggs said. “I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

“I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”

Giggs said he would be making no further comment while the case is ongoing.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said Ryan Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday April 28.

“We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” The CPS said.

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28th April.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

Robert Page to take charge of Wales team

The Football Association of Wales has announced that Robert Page will take charge of team affairs at Euro 2020 this summer.

FAW Statment | Datganiad CBDC — FA WALES (@FAWales) April 23, 2021

An FAW statement said: “The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the men’s national team manager.

“In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru men’s national team manager for this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

“An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the national team.

“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”