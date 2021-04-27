Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A90.

The southbound carriageway is currently closed to motorists, with traffic backing up.

The incident happened at Laurencekirk, with one lane due to be reopened for emergency services access.

The severity of the incident is not yet known, although it is thought that nobody has suffered life-threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A90 at Laurencekirk following reports fo a two vehicle crash.

“Both of the southbound lanes are currently closed.”