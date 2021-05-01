Appeal launched following grassland fire in South Uist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in the Western Isles are appealing for information following a grassland fire in South Uist.

Officers are trying to establish the full circumstances in connection with a grass fire next to the B888, Ludaig to Kilbride road, on the island on Friday.

The fire was reported around 5.25pm and officers attended to assist the fire service while the road was closed.

Two properties were evacuated and the power supply to a number of properties was switched off as a precaution.

Police Constable Michelle Nelson said: “Fortunately no one was injured and although two homes were evacuated they were not damaged as the fire service managed to contain and extinguish the fire.”

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen activity in the area to get in touch via 101, quoting incident 2622 of Friday, 30 April.”