Man missing and feared dead after house blaze near Highland village

A man remains missing and is feared dead after a house fire close to the village of Dores on Monday night.

Police confirmed the “single occupant of the property is currently unaccounted for”.

They added that “structural damage” to the home meant that investigators haven’t been able to gain access as yet.

Four appliances attended the blaze which happened just after 10pm, and the service confirmed one appliance remained on the scene on Tuesday evening.

Part of the B862, Fort Augustus to Inverness road was closed last night and remained shut throughout Tuesday with traffic being diverted along the Essich Road.

A notice from the nearby Dores Inn, owned by the family of the missing man, said the eatery would be closed for a number of days.

❌Temporary Closure 05/05-12/05❌It’s with a heavy heart that we will be closed for the next week due to a family bereavement. We apologise for any disruption and will continue to keep this page updated. Posted by The Dores Inn on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

A spokesman for police said: “We were made aware of a fire at a property in the Dores area near Inverness shortly after 10.30pm on Monday, 3 May, 2021.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control.

“Due to the extensive structural damage and uncertainty of the building it has not been possible to gain access to the property.

“The single occupant of the property is currently unaccounted for.

“However, inquiries carried out so far indicate the occupant was within at the time of the fire. Their next of kin is being updated by officers.

“A joint investigation will be carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The initial call came in at around 10.04pm last night.

“At its height, there were four appliances in attendance. There is one appliance that remains on scene.”