From May 17, film fans across the region will be able to once again enter the soft hush of a cinema auditorium for a few hours of distraction-free escapism and entertainment.

For anybody who has missed the enticing smell of freshly popped corn and the clink and fizz of ice-cold drinks, we’ve collated some of the best independent cinemas for the perfect night out.

Whether you prefer foreign short films, thrilling Hollywood blockbusters or all-time classics, these venues across the north and north-east have all it takes to provide the ultimate big screen experience.

Oban Phoenix Cinema (Oban)

Opening date: May 17 (Catch up with visitors); May 21 (First film screening)

What’s on: Brave, Nomadland, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The 8th;

Ticket sales: www.obanphoenix.com

Google review: “A perfect place to take the family. Reasonably priced with happy and helpful staff. The seating is great with a top notch screen and sound. Best of all it’s community owned and ran!”

We are thrilled to announce that we will be open from Monday 17th May for guests. Come along for a catch up and a… Posted by Oban Phoenix Cinema on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Belmont Filmhouse (Aberdeen)

Opening date: May 31

What’s on: Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal;

Ticket sales: www.belmontfilmhouse.com/whats-on

Google review: “This is an independent cinema house that is full of charm and tradition. Always showing films from years ago and also the latest blockbusters too. Great for films you may have missed on the big screen first time around. It has a downstairs bar and a small shop for your treats. Seats are very comfortable. Great place.”

Eden Court (Inverness)

Opening date: May 26

What’s on: Nomadland, Sound of Metal, Minari, Undine, Rare Beasts, Wonder Woman, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Raya and the Last Dragon, First Cow;

Ticket sales: www.eden-court.co.uk/whats-on/cinema

Google review: “Went to a Dreams and Screams screening with our newborn followed by lunch and had a lovely time! Felt really safe and relaxed with the Covid-19 measures in the cinema and restaurant, the staff were fantastic and the food was delicious and good value for money. Good selection of gluten free food, although couldn’t see any GF cakes. So happy Eden Court is open again and will definitely be going back!”

💥 🎥 Cinema returns to Eden Court 📽️💥 Tickets on sale! Explore our reopening programme, download a schedule and BOOK NOW: https://t.co/jMZP1PK4GA Welcome back, we've missed you. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/384As7AVWZ — Eden Court Highlands (@EdenCourt) May 14, 2021

An Lanntair (Stornoway)

Opening date: May 20

What’s on: Sisters with Transistors, Tom and Jerry: The Movie, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Godzilla vs Kong;

Ticket sales: www.lanntair.com/events/category/cinema/

Google review: “Great place community, art, music, film, food and drink.”

Well it looks like you're all keen to get back into the cinema with the kids! Phew 🥳There's an extra screening of Tom… Posted by An Lanntair on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Moray Playhouse (Elgin)

© Supplied

Opening date: TBC

What’s on: TBC

Ticket sales: www.caledoniancinemas.co.uk/MorayPlayhouse.dll/WhatsOn

Google review: “Cinema with personality, you cant say that about many cinemas nowadays.”

Highland Cinema (Fort William)

Opening date: May 17

What’s on: Nomadland, Minari, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla vs Kong;

Ticket sales: www.highlandcinema.co.uk/whats-on

Google review: “Can’t wait for lockdown to be over and start visiting again. Food is lovely and cinema is comfy, not overpriced either.”

Woo hoo! The cinema reopens next Monday with a fantastic set of films – Oscar winners, kids films, Hollywood spectacles,… Posted by Highland Cinema on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Screen Machine (Highlands and Islands)

Opening date: May 17

Fort Augustus – May 17

Mallaig – May 21 and 22

Raasay – May 24 and 25

Dornie – May 26 and 27

Kyleakin – May 28 and 29

Lochcarron – May 31 and June 1

What’s on: Wolfwalkers, Iorram (Boat Song), Tom and Jerry: The Movie, Nomadland, Minari;

Ticket sales: www.screenmachine.co.uk/listings/

Google review: “The minute you walk in you forget where you are and what you are actually in. What a simply amazing bit of kit and a superb audio and visual experience. Fantastic.”

