Oban lifeboat team urge people to keep onshore contacts informed after early morning call out

Oban lifeboat volunteers were requested to launch in the early hours of Sunday morning after a yacht with one person onboard didn’t return home.

The UK Coastguard requested the launch of Oban lifeboat ‘Mora Edith MacDonald’ at 4.30am as a 17ft yacht with one person onboard had not returned home from a day sail out of Ardfern, Loch Craignish.

The Oban crew were assisted by Islay lifeboat, who located the yacht and sailor safely secured to a mooring at Tayvallich shortly after 7am.

Oban lifeboat carried out a search of Loch Craignish and checked the anchorages and moorings for a vessel fitting the description.

With nothing found the volunteers continued down the coastline towards Crinan and Carsaig bay, while Islay lifeboat searched the area further south and into Loch Sween.

Both lifeboats were stood down, as was the Coastguard’s Rescue Helicopter, who had also proceeded to the scene from Prestwick.

Oban lifeboat arrived back in Oban by 8pm, refuelled and ready for service again by 8.30am.

An Oban lifeboat spokeswoman said: “Thankfully the yacht and person on board were found safe and well, however this could have been very different and whilst our volunteers remain ready to launch, this serves reminder to make sure onshore

contacts are kept informed and notified of any plan changes.”