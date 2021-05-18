Teenage girl traced safe and well after being reported missing from Dunoon

A 15-year-old girl who was reported as missing from Dunoon has been traced safe and well by the police.
This afternoon, police released images of Kate Lowe boarding a CalMac ferry from Dunoon to Gourock at 5.50pm on May 17.
She was found in Glasgow earlier today.
Officers thanked the public for their comments and shares assisting with the search.
