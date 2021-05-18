Teenage girl traced safe and well after being reported missing from Dunoon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 15-year-old girl who was reported as missing from Dunoon has been traced safe and well by the police.

This afternoon, police released images of Kate Lowe boarding a CalMac ferry from Dunoon to Gourock at 5.50pm on May 17.

She was found in Glasgow earlier today.

Officers thanked the public for their comments and shares assisting with the search.