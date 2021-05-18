Edinburgh Tattoo cancelled for 2021 due to ‘financial implications’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Edinburgh Military Tattoo, one of Scotland’s biggest cultural events, has been cancelled for 2021 due to “financial implications”.

The show was due to take place on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle on a series of nights throughout August.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released earlier today by the organisers of the Tattoo, however, made no mention of Covid restrictions, saying only that “the financial implications against the risks we face are simply too high”.

Despite the sense of optimism around the UK's route out of the COVID-19 pandemic and our desire to stage a Show this year, the financial implications against the risks we face are simply too high. It is with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of the 2021 Tattoo. pic.twitter.com/9DLX8CoLtp — EdinburghTattoo (@EdinburghTattoo) May 18, 2021

The organisers confirmed that those who had bought tickets would be given refunds, and that the show would make its return from August 5 to 27 next year.

The Tattoo would have marked its 70th anniversary last year, with the first official event taking place in 1950.

It features displays and music from militaries around the world, and is held around the same time as the rest of the Edinburgh Festivals.