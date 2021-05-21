Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that restrictions in Moray will be eased from midnight.

The region’s move down to Level 2 follows a drop in cases which will bring it in line with most of the mainland.

At today’s update, the first minister said she knew it would be “welcome news” for people and businesses.

Moray was kept at Level 3 last week due to a rise in positive cases, but Ms Sturgeon has said experts are satisfied it is now safe to move.

Ms Sturgeon said the situation in Moray has improved “very significantly” with positive testing having fallen to 1.3% and vaccine performance being “remarkable”.

She also shared that the April 0.2 variant – previously referred to as the Indian variant – is not as “commonly present” in Moray, compared to other parts of the country such as Glasgow.

This means that hospitality venues will again be allowed to sell alcohol indoors.

Groups of six from up to three households will be able to socialise indoors and can stay overnight, while eight people from eight households can meet outdoors.

Residents in Moray will also now be able to travel to areas in Level 1 and 2.

Reaction from MSP Richard Lochhead

Richard Lochhead, MSP for Moray, said: “I warmly welcome the first minister’s announcement that Moray is set to move into Level 2 from midnight tonight, and know there will be a huge sense of relief across Moray.

“Of course, the rest of the country has been able to take advantage of the eased restrictions for the last week or so, and now Moray is able to do so as well.

“It has been a long time coming and I know many people will be looking forward to visiting their loved ones or family or friends, and it is also great news for the local economy.

“I want to pay tribute to the people of Moray for taking advantage of the expanded testing regime we have locally, and also getting themselves vaccinated, so we can bring those case numbers down and allow us to move forward.

“I have to continue to urge people to remain cautious, to get themselves tested regularly, make sure they do turn up for their vaccination appointments and stick to the advice so we can move forward.

“This is a good day for Moray and good news for our local families, our communities and the local economy.”

East Renfrewshire under review

East Renfrewshire will remain at Level 2 for now, but will be kept under constant review.

Levels in East Renfrewshire are higher than in Glasgow, but it is important to consider the size of the area.

East Renfrewshire has 118 cases per 100,000 of population but is a significantly smaller area than Glasgow.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Yesterday there were actually just 17 new cases reported in East Renfrewshire, compared to 166 in Glasgow.”

She added that when decisions are made, they need to look at what underlies the raw figures.

No move for Glasgow

The first minister has also confirmed that Glasgow City will “regrettably” remain under Level 3 restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon said she was not yet confident that the virus has slowed enough for restrictions to be eased.

The region was held back in Level 3 alongside Moray last Friday.

Cases have continued to rise in Glasgow which is thought to be due to the April 0.2 variant. Testing, vaccination and contact tracing have been enhanced in the area.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “confident” that measures put in place in Glasgow will help to bring the outbreak under control – but they will need “a bit longer to do that”.

She continued: “Despite all the efforts that have been made in the past 10 days, cases are still rising in Glasgow.”

Authorities are “fairly certain” that the increase has been driven by the April 0.2 variant.

The number of cases per 100,000 population had gone from 71 last week, to 112 cases now. The percentage of tests coming back positive in Glasgow has also increased over the last week from 3.1% to 4%.

The first minister added: “We don’t think we have turned the corner in Glasgow yet.”

The situation in Glasgow will be reviewed on a weekly basis so the area does not remain under restrictions for longer than necessary. It cannot be confirmed how long this will continue.

Announcement bringing anxiety to hospitality sector

Nicola Sturgeon also commented on how “unwelcome” remaining in Level 3 would be for businesses, including hospitality and retail. Reactions have shown the disappointment among these sectors.

Liz Cameron OBE, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce said: “The business community in Glasgow were handed a hammer blow last week and are deeply disappointed and disillusioned that more businesses could now reach crisis point as a result of these extended restrictions.

“The absolute priority must be to focus on managing these local outbreaks quickly to enable Scotland’s most populated city to open up, in line with the rest of the country.

“Businesses have invested heavily in COVID safe measures and equipment and want a fair opportunity to trade. They have created safe environments and need time to plan and rebuild confidence.

“To support restart efforts, we urge the Scottish Government to accelerate and expand the vaccination programme to as many people as possible, particularly in hotspot areas.

“The Scottish Government must ensure that adequate and targeted financial compensation is provided quickly.

“We also urge the UK Government to accept these outbreaks as special cases and be flexible with furlough criteria for businesses who have recruited new staff or have brought back their employees, they should be able to use the furlough scheme to protect jobs.”

Andrew McRae, policy chair from the Federation of Small Businesses’ Scotland, said: “The situation in Glasgow is excruciating for the city’s hospitality and tourism industry.

“From next week, Scotland’s largest city will be the only place in the UK where pubs and restaurants won’t be able to serve alcohol indoors. Understandably, business owners and their customers are intensely frustrated.

“While we want to see new financial support for Glaswegian operators, especially those that took on new staff for re-opening, we must also see the Scottish Government investigate whether a new approach is required for the city.

“If the virus has not been brought under control while Glasgow businesses have faced almost 9 months of restrictions, then surely the problem lies elsewhere.”

Travel warnings

Restrictions will not be law but it is advised to avoid travel to these areas.

People are currently allowed to travel between Level 1 and 2 areas, but must avoid those in Levels 3 and 4.

Due to high numbers of the April 0.2 variant in local authorities in England, the first minister announced that travel to Bedford, Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen is now restricted.

In response to the travel restrictions announcement, Ms Cameron said: “We would continue to urge a 4-nations approach in containing outbreaks.

If the evidence shows that restricting travel to local authority areas in the rest of the UK will suppress the virus spread, then we would expect to see restrictions removed as quickly as possible once the data allows.”