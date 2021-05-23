Stornoway lifeboat called out to aid stranded kayaker

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crew members of Stornoway lifeboat were called to assist a stranded kayaker this morning after receiving a Mayday call.

The kayaker was just east of Raasay when they were caught up in the swell and struggling with the weather at around 7.40am.

The coastguard tasked a helicopter and lifeboats to assist the casualty. They also put out a Mayday Relay message which several vessels responded to.

The casualty made it to shore on the east-side of Raasay, but it was an inaccessible area of land so they had to wait for the lifeboat. The lifeboat arrived at the scene at 8.32am.

The crew has taken the kayaker to Skye to be checked over by the ambulance.