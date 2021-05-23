Man arrested at Elgin’s St Giles shopping centre following disturbance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested following a disturbance at St Giles shopping centre in Elgin.

Police were called to the incident at around 7pm on Sunday, and enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers confirmed that there was no threat to the wider public.

Pictures show numerous emergency service vehicles at the entrance to the car park, including police and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a disturbance at the St Giles shopping centre in Elgin at around 7pm on Sunday, May 23.

“One man has been arrested and officers remain at the scene as inquiries are ongoing.

“There was no threat to the wider public.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.