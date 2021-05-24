Regional breakdown: Scotland records tenth consecutive day with no Covid deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has not recorded any new deaths of people with coronavirus in the past 10 days, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

The most recent Covid deaths to appear in the figures occurred on May 14, when two people with the virus were recorded to have died in the country.

Figures from Public Health Scotland also suggest that it has been over three weeks since anyone over the age of 65 died with Covid in the country, with the most recent death recorded on May 2.

However, the number of patients in Scottish hospitals with Covid has increased from 73 this time last week to 94 today – though that number is down from 99 yesterday.

The country’s test positivity rate also rose above 2% for the first time in more than a month, with the figure at 2.8%.

The number of cases across Scotland was down from 378 yesterday to 313 today.

North and north-east record 14 cases

In the north and north-east, the number of cases remains relatively low compared to the Central Belt.

NHS Grampian recorded eight new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, and there are currently seven patients in the health board’s hospitals with the virus.

Five of the new cases were in Aberdeen city, with two in Aberdeenshire and one in Moray.

There were six new cases in the NHS Highland area, including four within the boundaries of the Highland Council.

No new cases were reported in Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

Vaccination progress

More than a third of the total Scottish population has now been given both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 23,249 second doses that were given out in the past 24 hours takes the total percentage to 33.9%.

There were also 13,126 first doses administered, meaning 57.14% of the Scottish population has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

