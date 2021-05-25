Regional breakdown: North-east marks a month since last Covid death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It has now been a full month since NHS Grampian recorded the death of a person with Covid-19, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

The most recent death recorded by the north-east health board was in Moray on April 25.

There is also a relatively low number of patients with Covid-19 in NHS Grampian hospitals, down from a recent peak of 17 on May 5 to six today.

A total of 11 new cases of the virus were reported in the region in the past 24 hours: six in Aberdeen city, two in Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “More than 600 people have people have died due to Covid-19 in Grampian alone.

“While it is welcome that it has been a month since the last Covid-19 death was recorded, we cannot forget that more than 600 families have been left bereaved as a result of the pandemic.

“Furthermore, we are only beginning to understand the long-term impact this virus can have on those who are recovering.

“Using community testing sites (or ordering home testing kits) when you don’t have symptoms, self-isolating and arranging a PCR test if you do develop symptoms and coming forward for both doses of vaccine when invited are things we can all do to play our part in combating Covid-19.”

In the NHS Highland health board area – where the most recent recorded death was March 11 – only one new case of coronavirus was recorded in the past day.

There were no new cases recorded on Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

First deaths in Scotland for 11 days

However, Scotland has recorded two deaths of people with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours – the first for 11 days, according to the latest figures.

The recent 10-day streak without any deaths of people with the virus was the longest since last summer.

In the past day, one death was recorded in Glasgow and a second in Falkirk.

There were 318 new cases of the virus recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, up five from yesterday’s total of 313.

Again, most of these cases were concentrated in the Central Belt, with Glasgow and Edinburgh reported the two highest totals.

Vaccine roll-out continues

Just over 29,000 second doses of the vaccine were given out in the past day, meaning around 34.4% of the total Scottish population have received both doses.

Additionally, 16,421 first doses were administered, bringing the percentage of the population to have received at least one dose of the vaccine to around 57.5%.

