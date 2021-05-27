Regional breakdown: Largest fall in Scottish Covid patient numbers for six weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of patients in Scottish hospitals with Covid has decreased by the largest amount in one day for six weeks, according to the latest statistics from the Scottish Government.

There were 83 people with coronavirus being treated in hospital yesterday, a fall of 15 from the day before.

The last time there was a larger daily fall was April 13, when the number of patients fell by 21 from 154 on April 12 to 133.

Since reaching a low of 58 on May 6, the number of patients with Covid in Scotland has been creeping up, and came close to passing 100 this week.

The number of patients with coronavirus in Scottish intensive care wards also fell yesterday, from six the previous day to four.

No new deaths of people with Covid were reported anywhere in the country in the past 24 hours.

Local figures

There were 464 new cases reported around Scotland, 82 fewer than yesterday but still the second-highest daily total since the end of March.

In the NHS Grampian health board region, 12 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours – a decrease from 16 the previous day.

Eight were in Aberdeen city, three were in Aberdeenshire and one was in Moray.

Six people with Covid were being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals yesterday, the same as the day before.

NHS Highland recorded four new cases in the past day, down from six on Wednesday, and there were no new cases in Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

Vaccine roll-out

The vaccination programme continues apace, with 28,476 people receiving their second jabs and 19,074 people getting their first.

The number of people who have had both doses in Scotland is likely to pass 2,000,000 by the end of this week, with that figure currently standing at 1,942,285.

Read more

Popular Aviemore restaurant shut until next week following positive Covid test

Suspected Covid outbreak hits north shinty club with training and games cancelled