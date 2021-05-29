‘Very high’ wildfire warning issued for Scotland by fire chiefs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

All parts of Scotland face a “very high” wildfire risk this weekend.

The fire service has released a warning urging people who live in rural places to exercise caution to help lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

The caution, issued in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF), will last until Tuesday, June 1.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has warned that any wildfires which break out have the potential to burn “for days” – devastating “vast areas” of land and wildlife.

If they spread further, they can also threaten nearby communities.

⚠️ A 'very high' risk of wildfire is in place across all parts of Scotland until Tuesday 1 June ⚠️ We may see lots of ☀️ this week… but please:

✅ be careful in rural environments

✅ think twice before using a naked flame

✅ always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) May 29, 2021

SFRS wildfire lead and area commander Bruce Farquharson said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.”

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”