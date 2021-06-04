Alcohol ban continues on Scotland’s rail network

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An alcohol ban has been extended on Scotland’s rail network.

ScotRail is sticking with the strict ruling despite an easing of government restrictions.

It means alcohol can still only be carried in a bag where it cannot be seen and anyone caught drinking will be told to leave the train.

The rail company says the ban remains in place as “a temporary measure” but will be “reviewed continuously” as government guidelines change.

A message on ScotRail’s website says: “Over the past few months, we have found that people who are extremely drunk, or acting in a disorderly manner, show complete disregard towards Covid-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping a physical distance from others.”

This has been underlined by reports of passengers overdoing the prosecco and taking themselves on a regrettable ride.

Social media has been packed with mixed reaction to the ruling.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “This is a temporary measure as ScotRail continues to deliver a safe environment for people to travel by train, and it will be reviewed continuously as government guidelines change.

“We will update staff, customers and the media on any police changes when it’s appropriate to do so.”

‘Cautious’ relaxing of Covid restrictions

As the vaccination programme advances through age groups some restrictions are to be eased sooner in areas where case rates and prevalence of coronavirus allow.

From tomorrow (Saturday June 5), some 15 mainland local authorities, including Highland and Argyll & Bute, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, Angus and Perth & Kinross, Inverclyde and West Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, and Fife, will move to level 1.

All islands currently in level 1 will move to level 0.

Glasgow will move to level 2.

Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire and Renfrewshire, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, and South Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire, Edinburgh and Midlothian, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, will remain at level 2.