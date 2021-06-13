BrewDog saga, locals in Portugal and Star Wars: News stories from the last week you may have missed

From an ongoing dispute between north-east brewing giants BrewDog and a group of former employees to our exclusive interview with Aberdeenshire friends holidaying in amber-listed Portugal, here are some of the news stories from the last week that may have passed you by.

The Forres Awakens…

Have you ever wanted to explore the desolate desert of Tatooine or the forest moon of Endor, all without the inconvenience of having to travel to a galaxy far, far away?

Well, one Moray man has found a solution.

Mark Donald has spent four years and around £11,000 transforming his back garden in Forres into a museum for all things Star Wars – complete with five full-size ships and an Imperial bunker.

You can read the full story (and see the very impressive) pictures HERE.

BrewDog saga

We broke the news that dozens of former BrewDog staff signed a letter accusing bosses at the north-east beer giant of “lies, hypocrisy and deceit” and of fostering fear in their employees on Thursday.

Founder of the popular craft ale producers James Watt quickly apologised for their behaviour, and committed to doing better in the future.

However, the former employees, now with hundreds of signatures on their open letter, hit back, with one former worker exclusively describing a “chaotic” work environment in one of the company’s north-east bars, where staff are pushed to their limits and treated like “workhorses” to reporter Denny Andonova.

Read the exclusive HERE.

‘Total havoc’ in Portugal

Aberdeenshire holidaymakers painted a picture of “total havoc” in Portugal earlier in the week as hundreds of travellers scrambled for flights home before the country was put on the UK’s amber travel list.

Best friends Amanda Gray and Jessica Kennedy jetted off to Vilamoura – a resort in south Portugal – for their first sunshine break in more than a year on Tuesday, June 1.

The pair were quick to take up the chance for a long-awaited holiday when Portugal was added to the green list – with Scots allowed to fly to the sunny country without quarantining on the way there and back.

But like hundreds of other holidaymakers, the duo from Inverurie were taken aback to find the travel restrictions in place changed within just a day from their departure.

Catch-up on the full account HERE.

One for the cameras

Stunning photographs showing dolphins rocketing out of the Moray Firth were captured by a nature photographer earlier this week.

After spending hours waiting patiently for a glimpse of the elusive sea creatures, Alister Kemp struck gold and pictured the animals clearing the water’s surface by several feet.

He said: “They’re just so elusive but if you study the tides you can get a pretty good idea of when they may turn up.”

Read the full piece and see more pictures HERE.

‘Anything battered can be blue’

Would you give it a go? Saltire and vinegar, anyone?

Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie stunned the internet on Friday, June 11 with their bright blue fish supper.

Saltire inspired and aptly named Scottish Haddock, it was created by owner Murray Morrison and his son, Glen, just one night previous.

The special edition haddock is a tribute to the Scotland team ahead of their Euro 2020 debut match on Monday and will stay on the menu for “as long as Scotland are there” according to Mr Morrison.

Take a look at the eccentric creation HERE.

On the beat

Live Reporter Lauren Taylor headed out with Aberdeen police officers to patrol the city centre on the night Euro 2020 kicked off.

She stopped by bars and pubs with officers as they helped support businesses in enforcing Covid restrictions as the tournament got underway.

Read how she got on HERE.

Arise

And we couldn’t finish this week’s Press and Journal round-up without a look back at all the people across the north and north-east of Scotland to have been

Almost a dozen people from across the north and north-east were included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for the year.

From local community legends to prolific innovators, these dedicated individuals are being recognised for their lifetime of work and achievements.

HERE are the names of all the figures being celebrated from our area of Scotland.