Regional breakdown: Scottish Covid test positivity rate above 5% for first time since February

The positivity rate for Covid tests carried out in Scotland has passed 5% for the first time since February, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

The figure for the last 24 hours across the country was 5.2%, the highest since 6.6% was reported on February 22.

A positivity rate of 5% or below has been considered the level at which the spread of the virus can be considered under control, although focus has shifted to hospitalisations and deaths as a large portion of the population has been vaccinated.

The number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours was 761, after three consecutive days where it was above 1,000.

And there are 128 people in Scottish hospitals with Covid, four fewer than the last update on Friday – although 17 people are in intensive care, an increase of four from Friday.

In the past day, no new deaths of people with the virus have been recorded anywhere in the country.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian recorded 30 new cases of coronavirus, half the number that was recorded yesterday.

There were 22 new cases in Aberdeen City, eight in Aberdeenshire and none in Moray.

The number of patients with Covid in the health board’s hospitals fell below five – the lowest number included in Public Health Scotland statistics – on Friday, and has not risen above that level since.

NHS Highland recorded 12 new cases, of which five were in the Highland Council area.

One case was reported on the Western Isles, while Shetland and Orkney had none.

Vaccination roll-out

Fewer second doses were distributed in the past 24 hours than any other day since May 17, with 21,009 – though the highest number of first doses for a week were given out.

Around 64.4% of the total Scottish population has now had at least one vaccine dose, while around 44.8% has had both.

