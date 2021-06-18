Nicola Sturgeon to hold Covid-19 briefing

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a Covid-19 briefing this afternoon.

She will be joined by National Clinical Director Jason Leitch for the 12.15pm update.

It comes after Scotland recorded its highest number of cases since January yesterday.

Edinburgh City, Glasgow City and Dundee City continue to report the highest daily case numbers in the country.

The briefing can be watched on BBC Scotland, the Scottish Government’s Twitter page or follow our live blog.

With good weather forecast for this weekend, people may be keen to meet up with their friends or family and soak up the sun.

But the Delta variant, previously known as the Indian variant, is facilitating a sharp rise in the number of cases around the country.

Anticipation has also been building ahead of Scotland’s first Euro 2020 match against England today, which is set to be a nail-biting occasion.

Earlier this week, Mr Leitch vowed the Euros fan zone in Glasgow will be pulled if Covid cases surge.

A total of 6,000 people will gather at Glasgow Green during the tournament, raising concerns that transmission numbers will increase at a fast rate.