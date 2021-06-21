Amazon Prime Day: Bargain buyers urged to remain vigilant

Bargain hunters have been advised to do their homework and be mindful when making purchases online.

Advice Direct Scotland has urged consumers to be wary when shopping online as Amazon Prime Day gets underway with major discounting on the site.

The annual event offering cheap deals on a range of items – which is similar to Black Friday but only for customers with an Amazon Prime account – will run until June 22.

The charity has advised shoppers to remember the difference between Amazon Prime and the Amazon Marketplace network, where other retailers can sell products, and research the seller before purchasing.

People have also been urged to avoid impulse buying and be aware of their rights if something goes wrong, as well as use a credit card for purchases of £100 or more.

Marjorie Gibson, head of operations with Advice Direct Scotland, said: “There are considerations for consumers when making purchases online at any time, but care should be taken during online events to ensure your purchases are safe and provide value for money.

“Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity to find some great discounts, and the impulse to purchase something straight away when we see a bargain is all too familiar for most of us.

“So to ensure that our expectations are met, it is important to know what to do when things go wrong, and our rights as consumers in these situations.

“Anyone who is unsure of their consumer rights can contact our advisers for free, impartial and practical advice.”

Things to remember when shopping on Amazon Prime Day: