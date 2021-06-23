Amazing Mazdas in Guinness bid

Grampian Mazda enthusiasts joined hundreds of MX-5 lovers at the weekend hoping to set a Guinness world record or two.

On Father’s Day, Mazda MX-5 fans and MX-5 Owners Club members descended on the UK’s longest airfield at Elvington near York to set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of Mazda cars in a parade formation, plus an attempt to break the record for the largest parade of convertible cars.

For cars in formation, the current Guinness World Record sits at at 683, and for the largest parade of convertibles the record is 270, which the MX-5 Owners Club presently holds.

The official world record attempt is limited to 1,000 cars maximum (due to Covid) but that didn’t stop hundreds turning up in their the roadsters take to the airfield for a slow 10mph parade.

The MX-5 Owners Club regrouped after a close – but failed – attempt in 2019, but are confident they have hit the mark this time.

Kevin McCormick of the MX-5 Owners Club Grampian, who was one of the stewards at the airfield, said: “In all, 708 cars turned up, and after a couple of practice runs, the real attempt was made.

“Every one was fantastic. We believe we have fulfilled criteria to claim the record and we are waiting for official verification now.

“It was a wonderful day. The weather was perfect, people were super – it was a just fantastic day out.”

The MX-5 Miata, also known as the Mazda Roadster, made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show in 1989 and has enjoyed immense popularity ever since. Launched when production of roadsters was winding down – with the Alfa Romeo spider its closest contender in the field – the Mazda MX-5 has become the best-selling two-seater convertible sports car in history.

Established in 1994 and with over 7,000 subscribed members, the MX-5 Owners Club covers over 30 areas across the UK and has grown to be one of the world’s largest owners clubs for drivers and enthusiasts of the world’s bestselling sports car.